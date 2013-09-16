20

views
Unfave

Osinbajo inaugurates airlifting of 2017 H pilgrims

Added July 30, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. FG begins airlift of 80,000 pilgrims to S’Arabia
    added August 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. NAHCON completes airlift of 2014 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
    added September 29, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. LASG begins airlift of Muslim pilgrims
    added September 16, 2013 from The Punch News
  4. Med-View Begins Airlift of Pilgrims
    added August 11, 2016 from This Day News
  5. BREAKING: Osinbajo inaugurates board of sovereign investment authority
    added May 12, 2017 from The Punch News