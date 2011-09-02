login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
North Korea launches another ballistic missile
Farah postpones retirement to compete in Zurich
Events called off due to Neymar’s transfer talk
Union Bank grows profit to ₦9.2bn in H1 2017
Kimura stuns China’s Zou to win WBO flyweight title
Trending Nigerian News
Osinbajo pulls Wike, Amaechi together to witness as he commissions fertilizer plant in Rivers
Three Okadamen allegedly abduct housewife for sex
Nigeria is gradually exiting recession – Economist
Breaking: Six students kidnapped in Epe released
FIFA 2018 WC: Beat Cameroon for Ikeme, Rohr tells Eagles
19
views
Osinbajo mourns Faleti, condoles with Oyo govt., Nigerian literary community
Added July 28, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Osinbajo mourns Faleti, condoles with Oyo govt., Nigerian literary community
added July 28, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Osinbajo mourns Adetayo Faleti
added July 27, 2017 from
The Punch News
Senators’ Forum Condoles With Oyo Govt...NAWOJ, FOMWAN Too
added September 02, 2011 from
Tribune News
Oyo govt mourns Fayemi
added December 04, 2016 from
The Punch News
Buhari condoles with Ghana president over mother’s death
added June 15, 2016 from
Tribune News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us