Osinbajo not visiting Delta State on Tuesday -Aide

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja There is no plan by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to visit Delta State on Tuesday.  His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this to our correspondent on Monday.  Akande was reacting to a media report that claimed
Added January 09, 2017
