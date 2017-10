Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo saturday left Nigeria for London to participate in this year’s Africa Summit scheduled to take place today and tomorrow. With the theme ‘What Makes Africa Work’, Osinbajo, according to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the Africa Summit would be hosted by the Financial […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 07, 2017

from This Day News