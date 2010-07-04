22

Osinbajo redeploys ICPC boss Ekpo Nta, appoints new heads of agencies

Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has appointed a new chairman and members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission,  the Investment and Security Tribunal and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. The changes were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press, Office […]
Added August 01, 2017
from The Punch News

