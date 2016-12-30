10

views
Unfave

Osinbajo signs seven bills into laws

Added February 18, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Osinbajo signs seven bills into law
    added February 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo signs seven bills into law
    added February 18, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Osinbajo Signs Seven Bills into Law
    added February 18, 2017 from This Day News
  4. President Trump signs 1st bill into law
    added January 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Buhari signs 17 bills into law in two months
    added December 30, 2016 from The Punch News