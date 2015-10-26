20

views
Unfave

Osinbajo to Flag off Abuja International Trade Fair

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will officially declare open the 12th Abuja International Trade Fair billed to hold from September 21-October 7. The Director General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chijioke Ekechukwu, disclosed yesterday that the vice-president will attend the fair and be accompanied by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 06, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Osinbajo to Flag off Abuja International Trade Fair
    added September 06, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Osinbajo to flags off Abuja International Motor Fair
    added October 26, 2015 from Vanguard News
  3. Buhari to Flag Off Abuja/Kaduna Rail Line Tuesday Morning
    added July 26, 2016 from This Day News
  4. The 18th Abuja International Motor Fair
    added October 26, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair Targets Nigeria’s Industrialisation, Economic Growth
    added March 27, 2017 from This Day News