Osinbajo to Flag off Abuja International Trade Fair

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will officially declare open the 12th Abuja International Trade Fair billed to hold from September 21-October 7. The Director General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chijioke Ekechukwu, disclosed yesterday that the vice-president will attend the fair and be accompanied by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa […]

Added September 06, 2017

