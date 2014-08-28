9

views
Unfave

Osinbajo urges executors of SIP to ensure activities change Nigeria’s socio-economic situation

Added May 30, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NUPENG- Fuel scarcity will continue to be part of Nigeria’s socio-economic problem
    added May 26, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. US-Based Nigerian Group Calls For Fingerprint Database, Urges Use Of Technology To Fight Terror
    added August 28, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  3. Support our effort to curb corruption in Nigeria's oil sector- Buhari urges international community
    added November 29, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. UK to invest $1bn in Nigeria’s transport sector
    added December 18, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. China Exim Bank to spend $1bn on Nigeria’s economic zones
    added November 17, 2016 from The Punch News