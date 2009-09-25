login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
There is no other way to save Nigeria, ECA tells Obasanjo
BN TV: Watch Episode 11 of ‘Now That You are Married’ as Liz Osho & Guests Discuss “Different Disciplines”
NNL: Resurgent Nnewi United Edge Promotion Campaigners Crown FC
Nigeria, 3 others get Trump’s $639m aid
Conte feels Lukaku’s betrayal
Trending Nigerian News
Photos: Gov Amosun’s daughter and Dabiri-Erewa’s son wedding
Osun PDP Candidate Casts Vote, Expresses Satisfaction With Turnout
Pope warns G20 against ‘dangerous alliances’ damaging poor, migrants
Photo: Dino Melaye and ex-Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio show off their dancing skills
Lady claims a baby almost drowned in the Lekki flood water
12
views
Osun bye-election: PDP’s Adeleke ahead in protest vote
Added July 08, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
APC plans to rig Osun bye-election – PDP
added June 27, 2017 from
The Punch News
Osun Bye Election: PDP candidate, Adeleke expresses satisfaction with turn out
added July 08, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Bye-election: Hussein emerges APC flagbearer in Osun
added June 15, 2017 from
The Punch News
Nigeria : Oyo Bye-Election - PDP Raises Alarm Over Moves By AC, ANPP to Disrupt Poll (AllAfrica.com)
added September 25, 2009 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Tsokwa wins bye-election in Taraba
added February 23, 2014 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us