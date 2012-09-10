login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
What celebrities do on Fridays
I Represent America, Not the Globe – Donald Trump
Boko Haram attack kills seven in Nigeria
2017 0scars: British-born Nigerian to perform at Governors Ball
Police to recruit 10,000 personnel yearly -IGP
Trending Nigerian News
7 most expensive universities in Nigeria 2017 - NAIJ.COM
Osun Govt to introduce education-marshals in public schools
Families, businesses move to cheaper locations as economy bites
6,000 delegates to attend Nigeria’s oil and gas conference
Chinese makes demands of dry yam from Nigeria
22
views
Osun Govt to introduce education-marshals in public schools
Added February 24, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Osun Govt to introduce education-marshals in public schools
added February 24, 2017 from
Vanguard News
LASG to introduce Chinese language in public schools
added September 10, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Ogun to introduce road safety in school curriculum
added February 16, 2017 from
The Punch News
Osun govt to develop Kiriji War site
added February 11, 2016 from
The Punch News
Enugu to provide Ebola test kits in public schools
added September 18, 2014 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us