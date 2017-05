The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun state on Monday said it had canceled the Workers Day celebration in honour of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who died on April, 23. The State NLC chairman, Mr Jacob Adekomi said in Osogbo, that the body took the decision to honour Adeleke who was the state’s first civilian governor. Adeleke […]

May 01, 2017

