Osun PDP Candidate Casts Vote, Expresses Satisfaction With Turnout

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo The accreditation and voting exercise for Osun West senatorial by-election election commenced peacefully with a large turn out of the electorates. At Ede, the country home of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, the atmosphere was peaceful as voters trooped out en mass. Adeleke voted at 8:34 am […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 08, 2017

from This Day News

