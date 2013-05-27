12

Osun perm sec’s killing painful, shocking – Speaker

Outraged by the abduction and killing of Mrs Kemi Kolawole, a Permanent Secretary in Osun, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly,  Mr Najeem  Salaam, has called on the Federal authorities to provide adequate security on the nation’s highways particularly the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway. He spoke against the backdrop of the killing of Kolawole and her driver, on […]
