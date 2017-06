Femi Makinde, Osogbo Aspirants for the Osun West Senatorial District By Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have stepped down for Chief Ademola Adeleke. Adeleke defected to the party last night. The aspirants said they decided to step down based on the appeals from the leaders of the party from within and […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 14, 2017

from The Punch News