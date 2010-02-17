8

views
Unfave

OTODO GBAME: Court restrains Lagos from further waterfront communities eviction

Added June 21, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Court restrains Lagos from harassing Festac residents
    added February 17, 2010 from Vanguard News
  2. Court restrains Senate from arresting Lamorde — Anyanwu
    added June 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Withdraw waterfront communities’ eviction notice, group tells Ambode
    added October 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Court restrains Ambode from evicting waterfront settlers
    added June 21, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Displaced Otodo Gbame dwellers storm Lagos High Court for hearing on their case against the state government
    added April 12, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog