15

views
Unfave

Our Honest Opinion About Pastor Funke Adejumo’s Statements About Housewives

Your husband calls you and say give me a cheque of one million, I’ll give you back in three days and you say “hey, you want to kill me, where do I want to get it?” You are a failure. Fingers are not equal, must your own be the shortest? The post Our Honest Opinion About Pastor Funke Adejumo’s Statements About Housewives appeared first on Woman.NG.
Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added October 21, 2017
from Woman.ng

Related Nigerian News

  1. We Can Understand Why Many Women Are Displeased By Lola Akande’s Statement About Domestic Violence
    added September 02, 2017 from Woman.ng
  2. Stella Damasus Reacts To Pastor Adeboye’s Message About Marriage
    added August 16, 2016 from Woman.ng
  3. Pastor Anita’s Poem About A Puppet And It’s Master Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
    added September 26, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. Remarriage Rumours swirl over Pastor Anita Ebhodaghe’s Name Change
    added October 16, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. “He was obviously throwing a banter” – Garba Shehu Says About President Buhari’s Statement on his wife Belonging to His Kitchen
    added October 14, 2016 from Bella Naija