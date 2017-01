Chiemelie Ezeobi A club owner, one Mike Nwogu, of an obscured ‘Club Uno’ located around Ikeja area, Lagos, has courted the outrage of many Nigerians for turning young girls into human puppies. The 30-year-old self-acclaimed ‘pretty Mike’, as he is known in some circles, has always been in the news for the wrong reasons, and […]

January 10, 2017

