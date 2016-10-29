18

Over two million applied for 300,000 N-Power jobs –Osinbajo

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday disclosed that 2.3 million youths have so far applied for the 300,000 jobs that are still available under the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme since the portal was reopened in June. Osinbajo disclosed this to journalists when he visited the scheme’s Response Centre in Abuja. Under […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 14, 2017
from The Punch News

