Overwhelmed by unrelenting kidnappings, Umahi vows, ‘I’ll sign death warrants of convicted kidnappers’

 Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has expressed dismay over the unrelenting kidnappings in the state, saying he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant of convicted kidnappers. Umahi made the declaration in Abakaliki on Saturday in a special broadcast marking the nation’s 57th Independence anniversaty celebration. The occasion also coincides […]
Added September 30, 2017
from The Punch News

