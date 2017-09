Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has faulted Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, over the claim that the state government has not paid his allowances for the past six months. The Director, Media and Public Affairs to the monarch, Adeola Oloko, recently told our correspondent that the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 21, 2017

from The Punch News