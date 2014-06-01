9

views
Unfave

Oyo begins free medical services today

Added May 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. MDGs to provide free medical service in Plateau
    added June 01, 2014 from The Punch News
  2. 800 benefit from NAZAS’ free medical service
    added February 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Navy offers free medical services to Bayelsa communities
    added December 31, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Lagos NYSC members give free medical service
    added October 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Shettima, Buratai flagged off the opening of Maiduguri to Gamboru/Ngala Road, Army gives free medical services, feeds IDPs
    added July 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog