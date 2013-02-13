20

views
Unfave

Oyo inter-city light rail to be operational in 2 years

Added March 03, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Oyo inter-city light rail to be operational in 2 years
    added March 03, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. Oyo inter-city light rail ready by 2019
    added March 03, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Lagos light rail to be completed before June
    added February 13, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. Lagos signs N844billion on 4th Mainland Bridge. 38km bridge to be completed in 3yrs without federal funding - Ambode
    added May 26, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. MDAs services to be available in multilingual call centres
    added December 26, 2016 from The Punch News