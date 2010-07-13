4

Ozubulu attack: Bishop commends FG’s prompt response

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Hilary Okeke, has commended the Federal Government for responding promptly to the killing of worshippers at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State. Okeke gave the commendation when he received a five-member Presidential delegation led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, in Nnewi […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 12, 2017
from The Punch News

