12

views
Unfave

Ozubulu Church Attack: President Buhari calls Obiano

Added August 06, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ozubulu Church Attack: President Buhari Condemns the “appalling crime against humanity”
    added August 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Ozubulu Church Attack: President Buhari Condems the “appaling crime against humanity”
    added August 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Ozubula Church Attack: President Buhari Condems the “appaling crime against humanity”
    added August 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Ozubulu Church Attack: President Buhari calls Obiano
    added August 06, 2017 from Vanguard News
  5. President Buhari calls, writes Bisi Akande over Wife’s Passing
    added July 13, 2017 from Bella Naija