Police rescue expatriate kidnapped in Zaria, arrest suspect
IPOB can’t stop Anambra gov election – Obiano
Anambra Guber: Chidoka commissions more campaign offices
West Africa Security Threatened by Growing Herdsmen Militancy
US oil prices slip, as market struggles to get through $50
Naira Rate Nears Black Market as Central Bank Loosens Up
Judge gets 8yrs in prison for driving Porsche confiscated from accused under his court
Where to invest N4, 000,000 right now
Without sustained air power, complete defeat of Boko Haram’ll be difficult – Air Chief
Ozubulu: They have attacked God – Okorocha
Ozubulu: They have attacked God – Okorocha
Added August 08, 2017
from Vanguard News
Ozubulu: They have attacked God – Okorocha
added August 08, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked three oil trunks in Rivers, Bayelsa
added July 08, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked Chevron's swamp highest oil producing wells
added June 01, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked Shell pipeline, Brass to Tebidaba Crude oil line
added June 03, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked oil facilities in Bayelsa, promise to bring Nigeria's oil production to zero
added June 02, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
