24

views
Unfave

Ozubulu: They have attacked God – Okorocha

Added August 08, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ozubulu: They have attacked God – Okorocha
    added August 08, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked three oil trunks in Rivers, Bayelsa
    added July 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked Chevron's swamp highest oil producing wells
    added June 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked Shell pipeline, Brass to Tebidaba Crude oil line
    added June 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Niger Delta Avengers claim they have attacked oil facilities in Bayelsa, promise to bring Nigeria's oil production to zero
    added June 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog