Ozubulu: We’ll tell ‘Bishop’ to repent if he’s into crime –Nnewi Diocesan

Gbenro Adeoye The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most. Revd. Hilary Okeke, has described an alleged drug baron, Aloysius Ikegwuonu, aka Bishop, reportedly targeted in the Ozubulu church massacre, as charitable, saying the latter will be asked to repent if what people say about him is true. Okeke spoke with Saturday PUNCH on the telephone […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 11, 2017

from The Punch News

