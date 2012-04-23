15

views
Unfave

Ozubulu: We’ll tell ‘Bishop’ to repent if he’s into crime –Nnewi Diocesan

Gbenro Adeoye The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most. Revd. Hilary Okeke, has described an alleged drug baron, Aloysius Ikegwuonu, aka Bishop, reportedly targeted in the Ozubulu church massacre, as charitable, saying the latter will be asked to repent if what people say about him is true. Okeke spoke with Saturday PUNCH on the telephone […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 11, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. We’ll use diplomacy to open up Nigeria’s market – Farounbi
    added April 23, 2012 from Daily Trust
  2. We’ll empower women to reduce poverty – FG
    added January 12, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. We’ll support EFCC to probe Mimiko – APC
    added November 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. We’ll reject proposal to punish dollar hoarders – Senate
    added November 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. We’ll empower NAF to fight vandals – Reps
    added October 18, 2016 from The Punch News