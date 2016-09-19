13

views
Unfave

Pakistan Village Elders orders rape of 17-year old after her brother defiled 12-year old

Embed from Getty Images The room where the second victim was raped The police in the Pakistani town of Muzaffarabad which is close to Multan has arrested 20 persons following two sexual assaults in the area. The sad case is that after a 12-year old girl was raped while cutting grass in the field, the village […] The post Pakistan Village Elders orders rape of 17-year old after her brother defiled 12-year old appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 29, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Village council orders rape of girl, 16, as punishment for rape committed by her brother
    added July 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Police arrest suspects for defiling 12-year-old
    added October 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Man on trial for defiling 12-year-old boy in Kano
    added September 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Police arraign bricklayer for defiling 12-year-old pupil
    added November 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Police arrest man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old daughter
    added November 19, 2016 from The Punch News