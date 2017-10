Simon Utebor A coalition of militants’ groups in the Niger Delta and the Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum have engaged in war of words over which group has the people’s mandate to represent the region. The coalition, under the aegis of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, accused Clark-led PANDEF of acting the script of […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 28, 2017

from The Punch News