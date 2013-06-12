Ovie Okpare, Warri The Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum has condemned the N29bn earmarked in the 2017 budget by the Federal Government to fight militants’ disturbances in the Niger Delta region, accusing the government of deliberately frustrating proposed dialogue with leaders of the region. PANDEF, an umbrella body of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders […] The post PANDEF says FG frustrating dialogue process appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

