12

views
Unfave

Pandemonium as Residents Uncover Another Ritualists’ Den

We uncovered den of destitutes, say police Chiemelie Ezeobi Pandemonium thursday erupted at the Ile-Zik area of Lagos on the Abeokuta Expressway, when another tunnel was uncovered by residents and some persons of questionable character were found there. Owing to last Wednesday’s discovery of another tunnel where ritualists hide to perpetuate their nefarious activities at Obadeyi […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 10, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ritualists' den uncovered in Ogun
    added April 02, 2016 from Tribune News
  2. Ogun Police uncover underground ritualists’ den
    added February 03, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. Police raid ritualists den in Ogun, arrest two
    added April 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Police uncover another ritualists’ den in Ogun, rescue woman
    added May 07, 2015 from Vanguard News
  5. Police Uncover Ritualists’ Den in Ogun
    added April 02, 2016 from This Day News