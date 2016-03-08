12

Paradise Papers: FG to probe Nigerians using offshore tax havens

  The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday, said that the government would investigate high networth individuals and companies who frequently used offshore tax havens. Adeosun said this in an interactive session with the media on Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions on the use of offshore jurisdictions with favourable tax laws. […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 07, 2017
from The Punch News

