Parents encouraging exam malpractice – Lawmaker

A federal lawmaker, Sen. Obinna Ogba, on Thursday said parents and guardians contribute to the increasing rate of examination malpractice in the country. Ogba said this on the sideline of the opening ceremony of a two-day International Summit on Examination Malpractice by the West African Examinations Council. The theme of the summit is: “Examination Malpractice; […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 19, 2017
from The Punch News

