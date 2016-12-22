login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Lassa fever: LUTH discharges patients, delists 70 under surveillance
Dimma Umeh addresses Important “Blogger/Influencer Advertising” Issue | Watch
Basic necessities will drive meaningful dev. – Dolapo Osinbajo
Adesina commends N’Delta youths, flays Charly boy group
Kwara State bans strip clubs & nude parties in hotels
Trending Nigerian News
NPC seeks donor support for 2018 biometric-based census
Ondo new commissioners for swearing-in August 30
Onazi Denied Work Permit to Join Birmingham
Stemming menace of kidnapping
Call for Buhari’s resignation
14
views
Paris Club: Council workers lay ambush for govs over unpaid salaries
Added August 17, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Paris Club: Council workers lay ambush for govs over unpaid salaries
added August 17, 2017 from
Vanguard News
OGBC Workers Shut down Station indefinitely over Unpaid Salaries
added May 10, 2017 from
This Day News
N522bn Paris Club refund: We’re ready for probe, govs tell EFCC
added February 16, 2017 from
The Punch News
Kogi Polytechnic workers protest over unpaid salaries
added January 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
Taraba workers shut down secretariat over unpaid salaries
added December 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us