21

views
Unfave

Pastor Paul Adefarasin pays tribute to late gospel singer, Eric Arubayi

Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has paid tribute to one his church's choristers and notable gospel artiste, Eric Arubayi, who passed away last week Saturday February 11th. Posting this photo on his Facebook page this evening, Pastor Adefarasin wrote "It's been a week since we suffered the colossal loss of a greatly gifted son of House on the Rock, Eric Arubayi.
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 19, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Pastor Paul Adefarasin pays tribute to late gospel singer, Eric Arubayi
    added February 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Amosun pays tribute to late father
    added January 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Saraki pays tribute to late Kure
    added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. EAGLES STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO ADEFEMI
    added April 28, 2011 from Complete Sports
  5. Kalu pays tribute to late Mooyiwa Collins
    added January 12, 2011 from The Nation