Patience’s accounts: Reps directives to banks illegal, says SERAP

Oladimeji Ramon A human rights advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, has condemned the House of Representatives for directing some banks to give Mrs. Patience Jonathan access to some of her bank accounts, which were frozen over alleged corruption. The group, in a statement on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Adewale Timothy, described the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 22, 2017

from The Punch News

