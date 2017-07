PSquare's Paul Okoye and his wife Anita Okoye welcomed a set of twins in a hospital in Atlanta. LIB gathered exclusively that the bundles of joy have been named Nathan and Nadia and their igbo names are Obinna and Adaobi Okoye. Massive congrats to them.

Added July 09, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog