Paulinho close to €40m Barca move

Brazilian international midfielder Paulinho is expected to become Barcelona’s first signing since losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, according to widespread reports in the Spanish media on Saturday. Barca are reportedly willing to meet the 29-year-old’s 40 million euro ($47 million) buyout clause with Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande. Catalan radio station Rac1 described the move as […]
Added August 12, 2017
from The Punch News

