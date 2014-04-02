Payroll fraud: Bayelsa suspends salaries of 4, 202 workers

Simon Utebor, Yenogoa The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday took the first major step to implement the comprehensive reforms in the state’s civil service. The Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd.), said in Yenagoa on Tuesday evening that the government had withheld the salaries of 4, 204 suspects from the eight local government areas for the month of […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 07, 2017

from The Punch News

