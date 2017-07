• Ruling party frowns at those mocking ailing president By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the boast by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it is ready to return to power in 2019 as both unattainable and unrealistic. The ruling party also described what it said was the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 16, 2017

from This Day News