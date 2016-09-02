27

views
Unfave

PDP chieftain, Bode George, condemns calls for Buhari’s resignation

PDP chieftain, Bode George, has condemned calls by some Nigerians, for President Buhari to resign from office because of his ill health. George in an interview with pressmen in Lagos yesterday, described the call as inhumane. According to the former South West chairman of PDP,  it is only the president and his managers who could determine if he is incapacitated and therefore should resign. “
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added June 03, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. PDP chieftain, Bode George, condemns calls for Buhari’s resignation
    added June 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Oni condemns calls for Buhari’s resignation
    added September 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. PDP’s call for Buhari’s resignation shameless – Lai Mohammed
    added September 15, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. PDP’s call for Buhari’s resignation a joke – Lai Mohammed
    added September 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. You are desperate for publicity- Garba Shehu reacts to Fayose's call for Buhari's resignation
    added May 31, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog