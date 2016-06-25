28

PDP Crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi Factions Endorse Governors’ Position

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja    The two antagonists in the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led executive and the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) – have expressed their support for the resolution reached by the governors to reunite the party irrespective of the Supreme […]
Added June 18, 2017
from This Day News

