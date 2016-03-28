PDP: “I am determined to make my honest contributions to the success of this party” – Ali Modu Sheriff

Reinstated National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, said he will organize a national convention of the party within the shortest time. He said the convention was imperative as it will enable interested party members to aspire for positions. Sheriff, who addressed a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, said […]

Added February 19, 2017

