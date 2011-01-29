11

PDP national chairmanship aspirants agree to sign peace accord –Dokpesi

The eight PDP members jostling for its national chairmanship seat have agreed to sign a peace accord ahead of the December elective convention, according to Mr. Raymond Dokpesi, one of the aspirants. Dokpesi, founder of Daar Communications, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, shortly after submitting his nomination form at the party’s national […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 07, 2017
from The Punch News

