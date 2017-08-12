15

PDP suspends Ifeanyi Ubah

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday suspended Ifeanyi Ubah, its Anambra State gubernatorial aspirant, for one month over matters related to indiscipline. Mr Dayo Adeyeye, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Publicity Secretary, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja. Adeyeye also disclosed that the party had referred Ubah and Sen. Buruji […]
