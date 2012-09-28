Femi Makinde, Osogbo There was weeping and wailing on the premises the Osun State Judiciary in Osogbo on Thursday as the Magistrate, Mrs. Falilat Sodamade, ordered that two members of Nigeria Peace Corps, Nike Akinwande and Olawale Akande; and a student of Government Technical College, Osogbo, Abiodun Olorunfemi, be remanded at Ilesa Prison over the […] The post Peace Corps members, pupil remanded in prison over school riot appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 23, 2017

from The Punch News

