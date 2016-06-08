25

views
Unfave

PenCom: Reject Osinbajo’s appointee, Igbo group tells Senate

Added June 01, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. PenCom: Reject Osinbajo’s appointee, Igbo group tells Senate
    added June 01, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. ‘Focus development on Nigeria’s strong areas, group tells FG’
    added November 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Resolve Ekiti’s problems, PDP group tells Fayose
    added June 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Group rejects Buhari’s ‘change starts with me’ campaign
    added September 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Reverse nomination of Ajasin’s son, group tells Buhari
    added July 26, 2016 from The Punch News