Photo: British-born Nigerian woman rocks traditional attire to visit the Queen of England

Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu, a celebrated British-born nurse, looked beautiful in a Nigerian traditional attire as she received an Insignia from the Queen of England at Burkingham palace today. Anionwu was born by an Irish mother and a Nigerian father. She has lived all her life in London and has had an excellent career as a Nurse. She met her father for the first time when she was 25 and has

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 23, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

