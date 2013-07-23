Photo: Fleeing Boko Haram suspect arrested in Abuja

A fleeing member of the Boko Haram sect, has been arrested by members of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Marshall Guards, a private security firm floated by an area council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Identified simply as Usman, the suspected sect member was arrested while preaching at the Utako Market at about 4:30pm on Tuesday December 27th. A statement released by the public relations officer of the security firm, Kingsley Madaki, says Usman confessed to been a member of ...

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added December 28, 2016

from Linda Ikeji Blog

