18

views
Unfave

Photo: Lone man protest against convicted ex-governor, James Ibori in Delta State

A man was spotted somewhere in Delta State with a placard, in protest against the rousing reception given to former governor, James Ibori, on his return to Nigeria after serving half of his 13-year prison sentence in the UK for  fraud totaling nearly $77m.
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photo: Lone man protest against convicted ex-governor, James Ibori in Delta State
    added February 14, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. SaharaReporters E-Mail Exchanges With Former Governor James Ibori
    added March 04, 2012 from Sahara Reporters
  3. Ex-governor James Ibori to appeal conviction, alleges British police and lawyers involved in his case are corrupt
    added October 10, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Young man beheaded, houses, vehicles razed over land dispute in Delta State (graphic photos)
    added December 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Ibori’s bribe money: Court hears FG, Delta’s argument tomorrow
    added August 28, 2012 from Vanguard News