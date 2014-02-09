21

views
Unfave

Photo: Man arrested with human head in Oyo

Saheed Musiliu pictured above, was yesterday arrested with a human head he severed from a corpse buried at the back of Basic Community Primary School in Olomi area of Ibadan, Oyo State. He was apprehended by some community members who noticed his suspicious movement. The police was called in to arrest him. However as he was about to be driven to the station, hoodlums blocked the road,
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 16, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photo: Man arrested with human head in Oyo
    added January 16, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Police arrest man with human head in Enugu
    added January 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Police, Ibadan youths clash over man caught with human head
    added January 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. NSCDC arrests three with human head in Niger
    added July 09, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. NSCDC arrests herbalists with human head
    added February 09, 2014 from The Punch News